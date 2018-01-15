A 15-year-old primary school dropout has hanged herself to death following her parents`advise to her not to date too many boys at once.

Kanengo police deputy spokesperson Esther Mkwanda has identified the deceased as Bertha Anock who committed the crime on Sunday.

Reports say, the deceased’s parents had found out that their child was having multiple sexual partners. As parents, they went on to advise the girl the dangers of the said behavior and that angered the girl.

“On Sunday 28 January, the girl went missing and she was later discovered hanging from a tree just a few meters away from her house,” according Mkwanda.

She was rushed to the hospital on the same day and a postmortem revealed that the death was due to strangulation.

She hails from Chabaza village in the area of traditional authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.