Few weeks after South Africa deported over 300 Malawians, another group of 151 Malawians who were staying in South Africa without proper documents has arrived in the country this week.

Immigration spokesperson at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Martin Gondolo confirmed the arrival of 149 men and two women on Monday, January 29.

He said the Malawians who came through a South African Airways Flight No. SA 172, were all below the age of 35.

Further information from the publicist has indicated that of the deportees, 41 were from Mzimba, 62 from Mangochi, 5 from Blantyre, 11 from Machinga, 7 from Nkhatabay, 4 from Dedza, 7 from Mulanje, 5 from Chiradzulu, 8 from Zomba and 1 from Nsanje.

“We have currently received 151 Malawians that were deported from South Africa and we are expecting another group to jet in,” he said.

In December, 72 other Malawians were also deported from Zimbabwe for being illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, Gondola, has advised Malawians to observe immigration regulations whenever they to travel to other countries.

He said holding a valid passport is not enough but Malawians should familiarise themselves with immigration requirements when in other countries.

Most Malawians are kept at Lindela Repatriation Centre a privately owned deportation centre outside Krugersdorp in South Africa.