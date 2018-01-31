A 40-year-old man in Nkhotakota has been arrested for defiling his 11-year-old step daughter.

Nkhotakota police publicist Paul Malimwe, has identified the suspect as Mackson Kampheta from Kamongolo village in the area of traditional authority Mwansambo.

Police say the suspect who lives together with the victim committed the offence on 4 January when his wife was away from the district to Lilongwe. When she came back, the girl narrated what had happened when the mother was away.

Upon hearing the sad news, the mother reported the matter to police where they were also referred to the hospital.

Medical results confirmed that the young girl was indeed defiled.

By that time, the suspect had fled from the village but he was later caught on Monday at Mwansambo trading Centre in the district.

Kampheta is currently in custody waiting to answer defilement charges contrary to section 138(1)