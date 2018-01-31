President Peter Mutharika has said his government is ending Malawi’s electricity problems hence opening a pathway to poverty eradication.

Mutharika made the remarks on Wednesday during commissioning of 55 megawatts power supply at Chichiri in Blantyre.

He said energy was the only missing key to Malawi’s formula for ending poverty but electricity problems will be history under his administration.

“This is the beginning of the end to Malawi’s economic stagnation. With enough energy, we are unlocking the secret to economic transformation,” he said.

Mutharika also claimed that his government has done more in resolving electricity issues than any previous administration.

He added that government is also looking at other energy sources such as solar, coal as well as further investments in hydro to boost power supply in the country.

“We have set in motion longterm plans to eradicate the energy problem. Our plan is to do away with power shortage problems forever. I want us to say farewell to blackouts forever,” said Mutharika.

Blackouts have been a challenge for Malawi for several years now with people at times going 24 hours without electricty.