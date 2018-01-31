



The High Court has given the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) an order identifying documents for the appeal of a corruption case involving Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national organising secretary Richard Makondi and businessperson Mohammed Kassam.

The order comes about nine months after the graft-busting body filed a notice of appeal and grounds of appeal challenging the order putting aside prosecution which Makondi and Kassam obtained in January last year.

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda granted the stay to the two accused on April 24 2017 which restrained the bureau from effecting a warrant of arrest and also prosecuting them.

But yesterday, the ACB and lawyers representing Makondi and Kassam agreed on the documents for the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal to use in the appeal case after the matter was brought before assistant registrar of the High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Thokozani Soko, for settling of record of appeal.

In separate interviews, High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal registrar Agnes Patemba, ACB director of legal and prosecution Chrispin Khunga and Lusungu Gondwe—one of the lawyers representing Makondi and Kassam—confirmed the development.

However, only Khunga appeared before the court while lawyers for Makondi and Kassam—Ritz Attorneys and Nampota & Co—did not show up despite being served with the summons on January 17 2018, according to Patemba.

The registrar said the court granted ACB the application because there were no objections from the defence.

In a telephone interview, Gondwe said they had agreed with the ACB on the documents the Supreme Court will use in processing the appeal.

According to a consent order The Nation has seen, the parties have agreed on 35 documents to be used by the Supreme Court in processing the appeal case.

The registrar will now sort the documents and prepare a file to be sent to Supreme Court for the appeal process. Thereafter, both parties will file necessary skeletal arguments for the court to proceed with hearing of the matter.

Khunga said they were challenging the court’s decision because they felt that Makondi and Kassam needed to go through the process and let the criminal justice system decide whether they have a case or not.

He also said the court’s decision also set a bad precedent for the bureau in that they were restrained from carrying out their law enforcement mandate.

Said Khunga: “So, we want the Supreme Court to shed more light on that.”

ACB had been investigating Makondi and Kassam for their respective roles in supplying 35 vehicles and other accessories worth K895 million to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) in 2013.

Court documents show the contract was signed by former MDF deputy commander Clement Kafuwa and then Toyota Malawi managing director Rosemary Mkandawire, but Makondi was questioned last January on allegations of abuse of office when he was at Toyota Malawi after he allegedly negotiated the procurement deal, which is said to have cost government K215 million.

But in his ruling of April 24 2017, Nyirenda said after investigating the case ACB had no evidence to support the charges levelled against the three.

Misa Malawi condemns MCP on MBC attack

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has condemned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters’ attack on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) journalists over a drone used to capture aerial visuals during the party’s meeting in Lilongwe on Sunday.

In a statement issued yesterday signed by Misa Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga, Misa says the conduct of the MCP supporters on the sidelines of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC )interfered with the work of the journalists and was a threat to the reporters’ lives.

Reads the statement: “The media has a right to report within Malawi and abroad … We believe taking footage of the City Centre or even coverage of the MCP meeting is no exception.”

According to Misa Malawi, Lingadzi Police Station spokesperson Foster Benjamin confirmed the development on Monday.

“We would, however, like to call upon MCP authorities to return the drone and ensure that the matter is investigated and the culprits disciplined,” reads the statement in part.

On Monday, The Nation reported that in an attempt to circumvent the tight security around the MCP headquarters compound, the MCP security intercepted a drone which flew over the building.The drone reportedly fell when wireless contact broke.

The Nation further reported that at around 7pm, a police van which arrived at the MCP head quarters gate to inquire about the drone was chased by MCP youths manning the entrance.

According to the Misa statement, the MBC reporters, Prince Donda and Elias Chauluka.

MCP could not be drawn to commenting as we went to press.

