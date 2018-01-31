



Nyasa Big Bullets have reportedly released seven players, including seasoned defender George Nyirenda and striker Jimmy Zakazaka, in a massive clear out at the People’s Team ahead of the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Sources indicate that Bullets will not renew Nyirenda’s contract because of disciplinary issues whereas Zakazaka is deemed as surplus to requirements. The duo’s contracts expire today.

Bullets technical panel has also recommended the release of defender Maneno Nyoni, Zimbabwean winger Silva Chawe and attacker Anzeru Joseph, who was on loan at relegated Premier Bet Wizards last season.

“George has issues with the club and the sponsor. He is considered a bad influence on the team, so they have decided to let him go whereas Jimmy is not fit enough to play for Bullets this season. This is why he is going. As for the Zimbabwean, his contract is also expiring on January 31 [2018], and it will not be renewed because his performance hasn’t been convincing,” the source said.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, could neither confirm nor deny the release of the seven players.

“It would be unprofessional on my part to release the list [of the players] before I communicate to all the affected players. However, I would like to point out that we are letting go some players because their contracts are up while others will be loaned out,” he said.

Nyirenda, who has been linked with a move to Silver Strikers, Bullets’ rivals Be Forward Wanderers and a team in Namibia, confirmed that his contract will not be renewed.

“At the moment, I don’t have any comment. I will advise you shortly on my next step,” said the former Dwangwa United player who also had a stint with Zimbabwe’s Caps United.

Zakazaka, who re-joined Bullets after falling out with Wanderers’ officials last season, struggled to score for the People’s Team last season.

On the other hand, Nyirenda lacks consistency and his positional discipline is suspect. However, on his day, he can play like a top defender, owing to his ability to play from the back and make recovery tackles.

However, Joseph’s release is surprising, considering that he is young and is a complete midfielder capable of passing and winning balls.

Nyoni is not consistent and functions better in zonal marking. Chawe did not play sufficient games for Bullets, having come on as Musa Manyenje’s replacement in a game they won 2-0 against Chitipa United at Chilomoni Stadium last September.





