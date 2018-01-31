With the 2018 soccer season fast approaching, Blue Eagles have released six players including former Blantyre United and Nyasa Big Bullets forward Tizgobere Kumwenda.

According to a statement released by the Area 30 based side on Tuesday evening, three of the players that have been released will be loaned out to teams of their choice.

The players are Kumwenda, Luka Milanzi, Dave Ng’ambi, Carrington Misomali, Geo Banda and Blessings Phiri.

“The following will not be part of Blue Eagles 2018 season: Carrington Misomali, Blessings Phiri, Geo Banda, Dave Ng’ambi, Luke Milanzi, and Tizogbere Kumwenda. Misomali, Phiri and Banda will be loaned out to teams of their choice while contracts for Milanzi, Ng’ambi and Kumwenda have expired,” reads the statement.

Eagles finished fifth on the standings last season following some poor run of games especially in the second round of Super League.

In a related development, Nyasa Big Bullets have reportedly released seven of their players, including the influential George Nyirenda in a massive clear-out.

Jimmy Zakazaka, Andy Kamlete, Silver Chawe, Bernard Chimaimba and Anzeru Joseph have also been shown the exit door.