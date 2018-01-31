



Nyasa Big Bullets have released eight players as they tune-up for the 2018 football season.

While confirming the move, the club’s chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya said he could not divulge the names as they are not yet done with the process.

“Contracts for four of them are due for expiry and we will not renew them while the rest will be loaned out,” he said.

However, a well-placed source confided in The Nation that the eight include George Nyirenda, Jimmy Zakazaka, Andy Kamlete, Cuthbert Sineta, Bernard Chimaimba, Ian Chinyama and Talekeleni ‘Anzeru’ Joseph.

Nyirenda confirmed in an interview with The Nation having been communicated to about the development.

“I was called by the CEO and he explained to me about the decision not to renew my contract which expires next month [February], but I will not say much because there are other issues that need to be looked into,” he said.

Bullets are also on the verge of losing left-back Emmanuel Zoya who is set to join Zambian top-flight league side Red Arrows, having passed trials while another defender Miracle Gabeya could also be on his way out if he impresses at South African National First Division (NFD) outfit Highlands Park.

When Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) completed the team’s takeover recently, Haiya said they would beef up the squad with some players in their quest to win the TNM Super League championship next season.

So far, the People’s Team has signed Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club, Patrick Phiri from PremierBet Wizards and Precious Phiri from Azam Tigers.

They have also roped in their former defender Sankhani Mkandawire as a free agent from Tanzanian club Mbeya City.

