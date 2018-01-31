Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ‘rebel’ Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has launched fresh attack on the Party’s President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera following the suspension of Richard Msowoya and others describing the move as a sign of arrogance.

On Tuesday MCP through its newly appointed MCP Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Ching’oma announced the immediate suspension of party Second Deputy Secretary General Chatonda Kaunda, Tony Kandiero, and Secretary General Gustavo Kaliwo for allegedly showing signs of misconduct.

According to Ching’oma, National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting also resolved to fire outspoken Member of Parliament for Salima.

But the development did not go down well with Chizanja Nkhoma, describing the move as a sign of ignorance among MCP leadership.

“My point here is that the Court is a House of Records and current situation in MCP is really a sign of ignorance or arrogance by the current leaders. It is a weak attempt at concealing a rotten abuse of power. No matter how many people you fired, the problem will not end because it’s not the fired people but yourself.

“For as long as Chakwera remains president of MCP. …the purging will not end because it’s he is driven by insecurity as a leader. Remember that the firing has not been confined to the senior members only, but many of his Aides and security staff have been fired too,” wrote Nkhoma

She added: “I can be viewed as the bad apple today but the old adage says “Wamisala adaona Nkhondo”. I know that soon you will all remember my loud mouth.”

Meanwhile debate continues over the matter.