A lorry this morning hit a child to death and injured a woman in Phalombe.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning when the district was supposed to conduct a belated commemoration of the World AIDS Day.

The function was expected to start with a solidarity walk and as people were flocking to the place where the walk was supposed to start from, the lorry registration number PE 9838 came through, hitting a woman and a kid.

The two who are yet to be identified sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Migowi Health Centre where the child was pronounced dead.

Police were able to stop the lorry but the driver run away to Phalombe police station in fear of being beaten by angry community members.