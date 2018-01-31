



KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa has said people who are bent on pointing at flaws of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government are fools.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the MK610 million Karonga Stadium on Sunday, Kyungu said such people have eyes but are not able to see the good that the current administration is doing for the country.

The Ngonde leader reiterated that the government critics do not wish this country well, arguing if they did, they would advise the government constructively instead of adopting what he termed a militant approach.

But social commentator Moses Mkandawire of Church and Society in the Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian has described the sentiments as unacceptable and demeaning to the traditional leadership structure.

“I say time and time again that those who have eyes to see but pretend that they are not seeing [any development initiatives championed by the government] are fools. If God has given you eyes, use them to see, that is human nature.

“We must appreciate what the government is doing. When it is not doing enough, there must be a way of advising them. Not wholesale criticism. We, the people of Karonga, do not buy into that because even our elderly are able to see the development that the government is doing,” he added.

Kyungu’s sentiments have not gone down well with some quarters, with Mkandawire saying the paramount chief does not understand leadership and democracy.

He said Kyungu should be the first to appreciate that a good leader should be able to listen and embrace a diversity of opinion, saying that is what builds a nation.

“Let him learn from masters of traditional leadership like Chikulamayembe. That is a senior position and he is supposed to motivate his subjects. Such divisive remarks should not come from someone of his calibre,” Mkandawire said.

He added that democracy entails tolerance and peaceful coexistence among different people.

Mkandawire then warned that, as the political climate slowly turns volatile as 2019 approaches, traditional leaders should avoid making statements that can cause divisions and confusion among their subjects.

