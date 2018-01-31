Musician Enock Kabuli, better known as Ennoh Mwana Wa Igwe in the music circles, has made a comeback with a single titled ‘Pakala Pakala’.

Ennoh said yesterday that the single was ready and that its audio was destined for release on February 5, with the video set for February 28.

He said ‘Pakala Pakala’ is the song that talks about following Jesus Christ to the fullest with compromise or double standards.

The persona in the song affirms his stand in Jesus Christ as a Christian, regardless of the challenges around.

“You can either be hot or cold or lukewarm, so ‘Pakala Pakala’ is used to mean Luke warm Christian,” Ennoh said.

The musician has been silent for close to two years.

“I should admit I have not been that active but the single is just an announcement to the people that I am out and that there is more to see from me in 2018,” Ennoh said.

The artist released an album in 2014 titled Dalaiva.

“I should say it here that it is this album which put me in the limelight. I took a break because I was engaged in other personal things and, again, I wanted to develop myself musically to ensure that my music resonates well with the current standards,” the musician said.

Ennoh said the break was healthy as it helped him prepare well for his next project.

“I have decided to put up a single in order to test the waters before I drop an album. I also should say that I have rebranded to ensure that I stay relevant,” he said.