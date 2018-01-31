



The Flames are expected to go into camp next week Monday as part of their preparations for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations’ qualifiers.

Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said he is also eyeing an international friendly match during the second week of March as part of the preparations.

“The camping will be in two phases. The first one will be for two weeks and then we will break for another two weeks to give the players an opportunity to join their teams.

“Then we will camp again for another two weeks during which we will be joined by foreign-based players in readiness for the friendly match which FAM [Football Association of Malawi] is working on,” he said.

Meanwhile, RVG has said he is impressed with the response of the players to the non-residential physical training.

“It is progressing well and the response has been amazing. There is a lot of enthusiasm and commitment and they are taking shape.”

FAM general secretary (GS) Alfred Gunda said they will take advantage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) congress scheduled for Morocco this week to broker a friendly match.

“We are working on that and hopefully by the time we return from Morocco we should have secured one,” he said.

The Flames are Group B joint leaders with African champions Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, having won their opening games against the Comoros and Morocco, respectively by 1-0 margins.

The post Flames to camp Monday appeared first on The Nation Online.





