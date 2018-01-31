The outspoken Salima North West Parliamentarian Jessie Kabwila has claimed that she is still Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson despite being fired from the party.

Kabwila explained that the party has not communicated officially to her on its resolution to fire her from the MCP.

“A Malawi kumudziko dziwani kuti okuyakhulilani ine ndilipo “machine” (Malawians must know that I am still spokesperson for the party),” said Kabwila.

She added that the party is ready to be the ruling political party with Richard Msowoya as vice president of the party, General Secretary Gustave Kaliwo and Lazarus Chakwera as the leader of MCP.

The MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) on Sunday resolved to fire Kabwila and suspend Msowoya and Kaliwo for opposing Chakwera’s leadership.

The party has since replaced Kabwira with Ezekiel Ching’oma as publicity secretary for the party while second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has taken up the position of secretary general.