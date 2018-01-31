



Karonga-based TNM Super league returnees, Karonga United, raised K2.6 million during a fundraising dinner and dance held on Saturday in the district.

The figure was K2.4 million less than their targeted K5 million.

However, the team’s fundraising committee chairperson Matchona Ngwira said in an interview on Monday that they are optimistic of raising more in their subsequent drives.

“Of course, our expectation was that we would raise the targeted amount, but we still have hope as there are more fundraising activities lined up.

“Among others, we will have another dinner and dance at Songwe Border. We are also going to have friendly matches against big teams at the newly-opened Karonga Stadium,” he said.

Karonga United budget for the 2018 season is pegged at K55 million.

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has set aside K1 million to support the team’s preparations.

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has indicated that they will screen teams’ financial standing before they are registered.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said: “It is good that Karonga have embarked on fundraising activities and it is our hope that they will realise enough to last them the distance.”

