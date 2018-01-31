Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, has sworn himself as the president of the country on Tuesday in audacious move that undermines the elected president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thousands of people were gathered at Uhuru Park in Nairobi where the “swearing in” ceremony was organized by Odinga`s National Super Alliance (NASA).

The state TV stations were shut down to prevent live coverage of the event.

Authorities had earlier said they would put a stop to any illegal meetings, but it was reported that no uniformed police could be seen in the park and no anti-riot officers or vehicles were visible.

Kenyatta won a second presidential term with 98% of the vote following a controversial election re-run in November. The country’s Supreme Court nullified the previous ballot, also won by Kenyatta, due to “illegalities and irregularities.”

Odinga and his opposition party dropped out of the second vote, claiming the election commission had failed to implement any reforms.

NASA says it wants to create an alternative government in protest Kenyatta’s rule.

The government has warned that Odinga`s own swearing attracts a treason offence which is punishable by death, according to Kenyan law.