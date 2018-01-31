



Two versatile musicians Lawi and Patience Namadingo are set to release a single.

The single will be released at the end of a tour the two award-winning artists will hold during the Easter season, according to the brains behind the project, Emmanuel Maliro.

“We cannot say much about the track now, but one thing for sure is that it will be out this year. The agreement the two musicians have signed is big and it will start with a tour of Malawi.

“We can confirm that on March 30, they will be at Bingu International Convention Centre [Bicc] and the expectation is that they will be at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu the following day. They will finish the tour on April 1 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre which has been confirmed too. At all shows, it will be strictly Lawi and Namadingo performing,” he said.

The impending collaboration and tour has excited the two artists as they see it as one way of giving back to Malawians for the support.

Said Lawi: “My manager Emmanuel Maliro spoke to me about holding an event together with Patience and it is something that people have been asking for, for quite some time. I agreed to do it and thought Easter would be a perfect time for us to do the joint events.

“We do music for many reasons. However, this time for me it is to honour the wishes and requests from the many Malawians who have been asking for a collaboration of this kind.

These are people that appreciate what we do and they take time to let us know how they have enjoyed the music and how it has impacted their lives. They take their money and buy original CDs, they patronise our events just to show their love for what we do.”

He added: “As exciting as the idea of working on recordings is to the ear, it is a process that requires time and we both agreed to take that necessary time.”

On his part, Namadingo believes this is the beginning of a new chapter in his music career.

“The dream is for us to export the song. While it will reach out to the rest of the world, it will have a Malawian taste. That is all I can say now. Talking about the shows, for as long as I can remember, we have been harbouring the dream of doing music together.

“However, we have been on the move holding shows. When Lawi and his team approached us, we just had to do it. We are going to achieve a lot of things key among them bringing together our fans. For them it will be like killing two birds with one stone. For us, it’s about learning from each other and by the end of the project, we will learn a lot,” he said.

