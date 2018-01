A Fisherman is reported dead while three others have sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Lupembe area in Karonga.

Karonga Police Officer In-Charge Deputy Commissioner Brenant Chitanda confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Chitanda, the injured are being treated at Karonga District Hospital.

Meanwhile, scores of people in Lupembe have been left destitute after the collapse of several houses.