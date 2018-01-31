A Malawian man is battling for his life in the hospital after he was injured by his wife who mistaken a yoghurt cover he had brought for a condom.

The news is reportedly to have happened yesterday in area 50 in Malawi`s capital Lilongwe.

According to a tiny report reaching this publication, the victim whose name has not been disclosed by our source came home with a bottle of yoghurt and its cover already taken off. Upon seeing the cover, the woman was quick to judge it was a condom since its colour resembled the same as that of a condom.

She quickly withdrew a panga knife and used it on her husband before he could explain what really that thing was.

He was later taken to area 25 health Centre where he is reportedly receiving medical treatment.