Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has confirmed that its national executive committee (NEC) dismissed spokesperson Jessie Kabwila for alleged misconduct and that first-vice president Richard Msowoya and Secretary General Gustavo Kaliwo have been suspended. Addressing a…

The post MCP confirms firing Kabwila, suspensions of ‘Nkholokolo’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link