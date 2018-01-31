



Three days after convening a national executive committee (NEC) meeting, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) yesterday came out of its shell and confirmed the dismissal of spokesperson Jessie Kabwila for alleged misconduct.

During a news conference in Lilongwe yesterday, the party also officially announced the suspension of several top party leaders, including first vice-president Richard Msowoya and secretary general (SG) Gustave Kaliwo.

Making the announcement, newly-appointed MCP publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma said the suspended people, including replaced treasurer general Tony Kandiero and deputy SG Chatonda Kaunda, would be summoned to disciplinary hearing sessions.

He said: “NEC agreed to suspend these people pending conclusion of disciplinary process and at this stage the party shall not disclose the allegations these people have been suspended for.

“But you may also wish to know that these people have been communicated to through letters, indicating the dates they are supposed to come before the disciplinary committee.”

Kaliwo, Msowoya alongside second vice-president Macdonald Lombola, Kaunda and Kandiero were signatories of the January 13 2018 letter accusing Chakwera of flouting the constitution.

Under Article 14 of the MCP constitution, members can be suspended or dismissed under the following conditions: “[1]. The National Executive Committee may discipline any member of the party if such member has committed a serious and persistent breach under the constitution. The procedure for such suspension or dismissal shall conform with the rules of natural justice.”

Kabwila last evening expressed surprise at the decision, but said she will only react after getting official communication.

During the briefing, Ching’oma also announced his appointment as publicity secretary with new-catch and retired Livingstonia Synod cleric the Reverend Maurice Munthali as his deputy.

The other new office-holders as endorsed by the Sunday NEC meeting are Alekeni Menyani (public relations officer) and Wickford Sulamoyo (administrative secretary), according to Ching’oma.

He also announced convention dates of between April 4 and 8 at a venue yet to be disclosed.

Chancellor College-based political commentator Ernest Thindwa has described the decisions that have been taken by the party as necessary only if they are aimed at cleansing the party of its demon of chaos and also if due processes have been followed.

He said: “Maybe the questions should be: Is MCP justified to suspend these members? Have the disciplinary procedures been followed? Are the reasons for the disciplining valid?

“To me, if the party is doing this in order to restore orderliness which has been missing in the party as of late, then that should be okay.”

The post MCP fires Kabwila, confirms suspensions appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link