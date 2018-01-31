The body of a 28 year old mentally ill man was found floating in Nakanyanga River in Dedza on Tuesday, five days after the man went missing.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango has confirmed the drowning and demise of the man identified as Mazuzo Sankhanani.

Kabango explained that Sankhanani who was mentally ill left home on the afternoon of 26 January 2018 without informing his relatives where he was going to.

“His relatives tried to look for him but to no avail until he was found in the river today (Tuesday),” said Kabango.

According to Kabango, postmortem has shown that he died due to suffocation.

The deceased was coming from Nkhonga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.