Silver Strikers have conceded finding it hard to capture their Blantyre based top target referred to as “the big fish”.

Last week the club’s general secretary Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda told Malawi24 that they would wrap up the deal before the end of that week.

But until today, the bankers’ hunt for the prospective marquee signing, believed to belong to either Nyasa Big Bullets or Be Forward Wanderers has not yielded anything.

“We should have completed this move last week, but we are facing a few hurdles on the way,” said Nyirenda.

He however refused to concede defeat in the chase, saying they are still confident of netting the “big fish” but cannot tell when the deal will be sealed.

Nyirenda also declined to give a clue on the player, although reports are pointing at Wanderers’ Jafalli Chande as the target.

“Chande is a fantastic player, who would easily fit into any team, but he has a running contract with Wanderers, so we cannot talk about other team’s players,” said Nyirenda.

The Silver general secretary also lavished praise on Bullets defender George Nyirenda, rumoured to be on the list of excess baggage at the club, and forward Raphael Phiri of Civil Sporting Club, but again fell short of confirming his club’s interest in the pair.

He however confirmed that the Airtel Top 8 Champions are conducting trials for attackers.

“These players are from the three regional leagues, some of them top scorers in their respective leagues. From this group, we will pick about 5 players to be drafted into our team,” added Nyirenda.