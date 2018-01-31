Former No Sleep Gang member, Lilongwe based Zane (spelt as Zvne) has released new single and revealed working on debut album.

Released a fortnight ago, “Unstable” is a song that talks about a girl who is unstable, highlighting a bit on how some youths live their lifestyles in these modern days.

“The song sounds mellow and has an Afro vibe but the main message is centered on how the right focus should be on God,” Zvne explained.

“Unstable” was produced by Lilongwe based manifest.

Speaking of his career, Zvne disclosed that he was inspired by Pompi, a Zambian artist whose songs encourage people who seem down or lost their way and trying to remind them that there is a God who takes care of our every need.

Zvne sees his music going that direction saying, “If my music doesn’t save or inspire someone’s life then what am I doing it for?”

“This is only the beginning of the journey, more music is on the way and I hope that people will be blessed,” he added.

The R&B crooner further said he left No Sleep Gang to focus on his solo career.

Zvne was featured in the song “Chandelier” which gained popularity amongst his peers.

Zvne is a young Christian and talented artist who released a song called “Love you” before releasing “Unstable”.

