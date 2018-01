Renowned South Africa’s jazz singer, who is also a leading artist at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Swazi Dlamini has saluted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s non-discriminatory spirit towards the way he recruits, interacts, treats and rewards his…

The post Prophet Bushiri’s non-discriminatory spirit earns him praise of South Africans: Share gift of vehicles appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link