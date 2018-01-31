Belated World AIDS Day commemoration scheduled for today ended prematurely in Phalombe district following a road accident that claimed the life of a child.

It is said that the function was supposed to start with a solidarity walk. While people were flocking to the place where the walk was supposed to start from, an unidentified speeding vehicle came through, hitting a woman and a child who died later on.

The two sustained serious injuries according to our reporter on the ground that resulted in the death of the child.

Police are in pursuit of the vehicle and all activities of the event have been canceled and replaced with prayers.