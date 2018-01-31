Suspected “ritual killers” in Western Zambia have exhumed and stolen the body of an albino, reports the state owned Times of Zambia

Police have so far caught one suspect and are hunting for two others, the paper adds.

The suspected grave robbers are believed to have exhumed the body of an albino person, who was buried in 2016.

The newspaper did not say whether the person was male or female, or how old they were when they died.

However, it said that relatives of the deceased noticed on Sunday that the grave had been tampered with and reported the matter to the police.

Police instituted investigations and found that the casket together with the body, were missing.