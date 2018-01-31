



Silver Strikers have challenged Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC to lodge a complaint with authorities if they feel the Bankers flouted rules when they signed their former midfielder Lazarus ‘Deco’ Nyemera.

This follows a concern Mzuni FC chairperson Albert Mtungambera Harawa raised that Silver did not seek their consent, thereby flouting transfer procedures.

But Silver general secretary (GS) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda yesterday said there was no reason to seek Mzuni’s consent because they signed Nyemera as a free agent.

He said: “His [Nyemera’s] contract with Mzuni expired in December 2017 and we signed him in January this year and we, therefore, did not flout any transfer rules as stipulated by Fifa.

“Actually, transfer rules stipulate that if a player has six months or less remaining on his contract, he or she can enter into negotiations with another club.

“So, if Mzuni have issues, they are free to take them up with FAM [Football Association of Malawi] who are responsible for determinining validity of player-contracts.”

Nyemera is reported to have signed a three-year deal with the Bankers.

But Harawa was quoted by MIJ FM yesterday as having said that Silver never sought their consent before signing the player.

He said: “I don’t know whether it is about underrating us.”

Apart from Nyemera, the Bankers have so far signed Mphatso Philiemon from Blue Eagles and 2017 TNM Super League Most Improved Player Jack Chiona from Dwangwa United.

