The Central Bankers are currently conducting trials ahead of the new season in order to identify players fit enough to play in the main team.

Head coach Lovemore Fazili says the level of competition is very encouraging and he is very optimistic of getting two strikers out of the trials before resuming normal training next month.

“The trials are going on very well as you can see that the level of competition is very high. We are very hopeful of identifying talent especially upfront where we lost Mathews Sibale to Costol do Sol this year.

“Players are eager to impress the technical panel in order to find themselves a place in the main team and this is very encouraging,” he said.

Silver Strikers finished third last season despite registering a single defeat in the entire Super League campaign.

The Area 47 based side lost their captain Blessings Tembo to Be Forward Wanderers but were quick to add some players as they brought in Jack Chiona from Dwangwa United, Mphatso Phillimon from Blue Eagles and re-signed Lazarus Nyemera from Mzuni FC.