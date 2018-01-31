Distance is not a barrier indeed as recently proven by Japan based Malawian female rapper the Faith DJ who is proudly exposing her motherland’s traits in the East.

Born Angella Lapukeni, she has all the reasons to connect with her country through music. This is despite passing through a thorny academic journey in the Asian nation.

The PhD scholar, believes that music is a way she can keep in touch with Malawi despite the academic pressure. In fulfilling this, she dropped a gospel song last week.

The proof of her love for the art that is keeping her in touch with home is titled Ride with me. It is a gospel song which talks about her journey with God. Although it is a personal tune she believes that it will bless others.

“I hope those who hear the song will know that though God saved the whole world, in Jesus, His Love is personal and your relationship with him is unique, I pray that this song blesses someone,” said Lapukeni as quoted by a local online publication.

In the song she underscores that she will follow God’s ways despite change in seasons. The beat for the song was crafted by a French producer in the name of Francois Colombo.

Angella being one of the few female rappers Malawi has, strives towards sound delivery in the industry. She promises to throw visuals for the newly born Ride with me soon.

She joins the Ireland based rapper Pop Dog as children of Malawi who are flying the nation’s colours in the diaspora.