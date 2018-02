The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) Malawi has donated assorted items to Tsabango Health Centre in Lilongwe due to a cholera outbreak that has hit the area. ADRA Malawi Regional Administrator, Dyson Mbengo said…

The post ADRA Malawi donates items to support the fight against cholera appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link