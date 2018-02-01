



Nyasa Big Bullets yesterday announced their final 26-member squad for the forthcoming 2018 football season.

Addressing a news conference in Blantyre yesterday, the club’s chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya also released an official list of eight players who have been released, loaned out or put on the transfer market.

He, however, said there is still room to sign one more striker.

“As a club we had a meeting with the technical panel through the technical director [Malinda Chinyama] on how many players we will require for the season.

“So, it was agreed that we will have a maximum of 25 players. However, although the list that we have come up with has 26 players, two of them—Emmanuel Zoya and Miracle Gabeya—might not be with us as there are prospects of them being sold to foreign teams.

“In addition to that, we could sign one more striker. But by the start of the season we will have 25 players or less,” he said.

Haiya also defended the move to release and loan some players, saying they could not maintain a squad of 34.

“It does not mean that they are bad players. Others have been released because their contracts have expired and could not be renewed on recommendation from the technical panel while others could not be guaranteed game time,”

Those whose contracts will not be renewed are George Nyirenda, Silver TshaweKatay, Bermnard Chimaimba and Jimmy Zakazaka while those that will either be loaned out or put on transfer market are Ian Chinyama, Andy Kamlete, Cuthbert Sineta and MacFarlane Ngwira.

Dave Banda and Ernest Petro will be demoted to their reserve side.

The squad for the coming season is as follows: Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, Labson Chienda and Richard Chimbamba; Defenders: Bashir Maunde, Sankhani Mkandawire, John Lanjesi, Yamikani Fodya, Gabeya, Zoya, Maneno Nyoni and Pilirani Zonda; Midfielders: Chimango Kayira, Precious Phiri, Fischer Kondowe, Mike Mkwate, Chimwemwe Idana, Kondwani Kumwenda, Henry Kabichi, Telekeleni Joseph; Strikers: Collen Nkhulambe, Bright Munthali, Patrick Phiri, Mussa Manyenje, Righteous Banda, Nelson Kangunje and Chiukepo Msowoya. n

