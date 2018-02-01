Amid controversial debate on legalization of safe abortion in Malawi, Banja La Mtsogolo (BLM) has disclosed that it will be helping women and girls to abort their pregnancies.

According to BLM board chair Wesley Sangala, all BLM clinics are now to help women and girls to abort their unplanned pregnancies.

Sangala added that the move is to help the country to reduce deaths due to complications when women and girls opt for unsafe abortion due to fear of laws.

“We have directed all our staff at BLM to help any woman or girl who comes to abort. Whether she is 15 years old she must come and she will be assisted,” said Sangala.

Campaign to have abortion legalized faced resistance from Malawi churches who opposed the move through a nationwide demonstration.

The faith community opposed legalization of abortion saying it is against the teaching of the Holy Bible and Qur’an.

Meanwhile, Parliament is yet to be served with the proposed law that seeks to legalise abortion as the document is also yet to be submitted to ministry of health.