One of the bodyguards to Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to take over from President Zuma as the leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party is reportedly to have been hijacked over the weekend by unknown people.

The bodyguard is said to be a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Special Forces operator.

According to Eye Witness News, the incident took place in Olievenhoutbosch on Saturday night when the sergeant was on his way to pick up a superior officer.

The bodyguard was in possession of three assault rifles and three handguns at the time of the incident.

Reports say the suspects “drove around” with the bodyguard in the vehicle for “two hours”, before he was dropped off in Midrand.

Two of the firearms were later recovered in the East Rand.

Police did not comment on the circumstances or details of the crime, only confirmed that no VIP guests were present at the time of the incident.

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as the new leader of the ruling ANC, narrowly beating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – Zuma`s wife after a series of tense sessions at the party’s conference.

The ANC announced in December last year that Ramaphosa had defeated Dlamini-Zuma, the former chairperson of the African Union Commission and President Jacob Zuma’s preferred candidate, to become the leader of Africa’s oldest liberation movement.