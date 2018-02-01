The news of George Nyirenda’s firing went viral on social network on Monday but the club was yet to issue a statement on the matter.

However, it’s no longer a rumor as Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed the player’s ousting from the club.

Nyirenda has been released together with other seven players.

Silver Tshawe, Jimmy Zakazaka, Nyirenda and Bernard Chimaimba have all been released from the club, with Ian Chinyama, Andy Kamlete, Curthbert Sineta and MacFarren Mgwira being put either on loan or on transfer market.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday morning, Haiya said the decision to have the players released has something to do with what the technical panel recommended.

“We had a meeting with the technical panel where they recommended 25 players for the upcoming 2018 season and those that are not in their plans have been released by the club.

“Four out of the eight players are running out of contracts and we thought it wise to release them now so that they are able to find teams before the commencement of the new season,” he said.

On the progress of Emmanuel Zoya and Miracle Gabeya who are having trials in Zambia and South Africa respectively, Haiya said:

“It’s difficult to comment because we are yet to hear from our counterparts but once we have the feedback from them, we will tell the nation.”

Haiya refused to reveal the real reasons behind Nyirenda’s firing but it has been reported that the former Azam Tigers and Caps United defender lacked discipline especially when he was not given the opportunity to be in the first eleven.

Bullets have re-grouped ahead of the new season.

Below is the 23 man provisional squad for Nyasa Big Bullets:

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kakhobwe

Rabson Chiyenda

Richard Chimbamba

Defenders

Bashir Maunde

Sankhani Mkandawire

John Lanjesi

Yamikani Fodya

John Lanjesi

Maneno Nyoni

Pilirani Zonda

Midfielders and Strikers

Chimango Kayira

Precious Phiri

Fischer Kondowe

Mike Mkwate

Anzeru Joseph

Chimwemwe Idana

Kondwani Kumwenda

Henry Kabichi

Collen Nkhulambe

Bright Munthali

Patrick Phiri

Mussa Manyenje

Righteous Banda

Nelson Kangunje

Chiukepo Msowoya

Players Released

George Nyirenda

Silva Tshawe

Bernard Chimaimba

Jimmy Zakazaka

Players on either loam or on market

Ian Chinyama

Andy Kamlete

Curthbert Sineta

MacFarren Mgwira

Players released to BB Reserve Team

Dave Banda

Ernest Petro