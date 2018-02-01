The news of George Nyirenda’s firing went viral on social network on Monday but the club was yet to issue a statement on the matter.
However, it’s no longer a rumor as Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed the player’s ousting from the club.
Nyirenda has been released together with other seven players.
Silver Tshawe, Jimmy Zakazaka, Nyirenda and Bernard Chimaimba have all been released from the club, with Ian Chinyama, Andy Kamlete, Curthbert Sineta and MacFarren Mgwira being put either on loan or on transfer market.
Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday morning, Haiya said the decision to have the players released has something to do with what the technical panel recommended.
“We had a meeting with the technical panel where they recommended 25 players for the upcoming 2018 season and those that are not in their plans have been released by the club.
“Four out of the eight players are running out of contracts and we thought it wise to release them now so that they are able to find teams before the commencement of the new season,” he said.
On the progress of Emmanuel Zoya and Miracle Gabeya who are having trials in Zambia and South Africa respectively, Haiya said:
“It’s difficult to comment because we are yet to hear from our counterparts but once we have the feedback from them, we will tell the nation.”
Haiya refused to reveal the real reasons behind Nyirenda’s firing but it has been reported that the former Azam Tigers and Caps United defender lacked discipline especially when he was not given the opportunity to be in the first eleven.
Bullets have re-grouped ahead of the new season.
Below is the 23 man provisional squad for Nyasa Big Bullets:
Goalkeepers
Ernest Kakhobwe
Rabson Chiyenda
Richard Chimbamba
Defenders
Bashir Maunde
Sankhani Mkandawire
John Lanjesi
Yamikani Fodya
John Lanjesi
Maneno Nyoni
Pilirani Zonda
Midfielders and Strikers
Chimango Kayira
Precious Phiri
Fischer Kondowe
Mike Mkwate
Anzeru Joseph
Chimwemwe Idana
Kondwani Kumwenda
Henry Kabichi
Collen Nkhulambe
Bright Munthali
Patrick Phiri
Mussa Manyenje
Righteous Banda
Nelson Kangunje
Chiukepo Msowoya
Players Released
George Nyirenda
Silva Tshawe
Bernard Chimaimba
Jimmy Zakazaka
Players on either loam or on market
Ian Chinyama
Andy Kamlete
Curthbert Sineta
MacFarren Mgwira
Players released to BB Reserve Team
Dave Banda
Ernest Petro