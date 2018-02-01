The High Court in Blantyre has stopped the suspension of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Richard Msowoya and four other senior members.

The court has granted an injunction to the five restraining the Lazarus Chakwera led MCP from firing or suspending them.

The five are Msowoya, Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo, Party Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila, Treasure General Tony Kandiero and Deputy Secretary General James Kaunda.

Msowoya, Kaliwo, Kandiero and Kaunda were suspended on Sunday for bringing confusion and the party while Kabwila was expelled from the party.

Through lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale, the senior MCP members sought an injunction against the decision of the MCP National Executive Committee (NEC).

In the injunction, the court says Chakwera or MCP NEC should not suspend the five until trial or further notice.