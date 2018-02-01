Business came to a standstill in the commercial capital Blantyre on Thursday as youth cadets for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) went on rampage attacking Blantyre City Council (BCC) in full view of the police.

The first incident happened at Kandodo corner shop where City Council workers were carrying their day to day work of chasing and snatching goods of vendors.

The group of youth cadets who were using a DPP branded pick-up proceeded and assaulted several Blantyre City Council workers who were slashing down maize crops planted along the Magalasi road in Blantyre.

Blantyre City Council is currently on an exercise of slashing down maize said to be on illegal premises.

As the council workers were carrying out the exercise, the assaulters’ vehicle approached them and started attacking.

More details to come…..