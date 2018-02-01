



Blue Eagles have said they will off-load more players to pave way for new recruits as part of transforming the side into a strong team capable of winning silverware next season.

The Malawi police Service (MPS)-sponsored outfit’s general secretary (GS) Ulemu Kalua said they will not renew contracts for striker Luka Milanzi and midfielders TizgobereKumwenda and Davie Ng’ambi.

He said three others—defenders Geo Banda and Blessings Phiri and goalkeeper CarlingtonMisomali—will be loaned out.

“The three are still contracted to us but they are not in our plans for the coming season. We have asked them to find new clubs where they can sign on loan or permanently,” he said.

The GS has said they are currently remaining with 20 players in the squad with others expected to be axed once the club regroups for pre-season preparations.

“We will do an assessment of the whole squad to see who should be dropped. This is a respectable team and everyone who is not committed will be off-loaded,” he said.

Kalua said those that have been released will be replaced with players from lower leagues and non-league teams.

“Our policy does not encourage us to be buying from fellow Super League teams. We scout from lower leagues. Right now, our coach [DeKlerk] Msakakuona is out in the fields looking for new players,” he said.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Kumwenda confirmed being released.

“It is true that I am no longer with Eagles. I cannot pre-empt which team I would be playing for next season though. What I can say is that I still have the energy to play at top level.” n

