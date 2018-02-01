



The Electricity Generation Company Limited (Egenco) on Tuesday launched its national tree planting exercise in Machinga District.

Egenco plans to plant 1.6 million tree seedlings this year alone.

Egenco Board member, Mary Nkando, said the importance of trees to the environment cannot be overemphasised.

She, therefore, called upon companies in the country to take part in tree planting exercises.

“We have a lot of companies in this country but only a few are taking part in the tree planting exercise. As Egenco, we are calling upon companies to take part in the exercise in order to grow their businesses.

“Without trees, we cannot produce enough electricity and without electricity, companies cannot produce enough to make profits for their businesses. We need trees to maintain t water levels in the Shire River and Lake Malawi as well,” Nkando said.

She further said Egenco will this year try to plant trees along the banks of the Shire River, as it is the main source of water for power generation.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Sitola said trees are a source of life and should be conserved.

Sitola lashed out at charcoal burners in his area for causing environmental degradation.

He said charcoal burners are the major cause of deforestation in his area and asked the government to find ways of addressing the issue.

“These people are very destructive. They have destroyed our environment and, today, we are suffering from dry spells and communities are failing to harvest enough food.

“Their living standards are so pathetic as they live in poverty even though they are busy destroying our environment. The charcoal burners do not have decent homes or clothes, but they continue cutting down trees and negatively affecting our communities. This has to stop,” Sitola said.

Atleast 8,000 tree seedlings have been planted in the area.





Source link