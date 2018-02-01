



Workers who were hired to install the just commissioned generators have complained that they have not been paid despite that President Peter Mutharika commissioned the generators in Blantyre yesterday.

South African firm, Aggreko Power Generating Company, contracted Job Centre which hired Malawians to work with officials from Aggreko in the installation of the generators, which are expected to provide 55 megawatts.

The 23 labourers, led by Frank Taulo, told The Daily Times yesterday that their contract expired soon after the commissioning but they are yet to be paid their dues.

“They [employers] owe us about K1.6 million and today our contract has expired yet we are not sure as to when we are going to get our money. We started working on January 6 this year and they were supposed to be paying us after a fortnight. Since the day we started, they only paid us K10, 000 each.

“We feel somebody is playing games because the President cannot be commissioning the generators when people who have made the work possible are not paid,” Taulo said.

However, one of the administrators at Job Centre, who did not want to be mentioned, said the company will pay the labourers after calculating working hours on the time sheets.

He said the agreement was that the workers would be paid K1, 000 per day plus overtime but records show that what some of the workers’ claim and what is on paper do not tally.

“I sent the time sheets to Lilongwe where my bosses are making the calculations to pay them and I did not know that their contract is ending today. Some of the time sheets were given to me on Tuesday night; hence, they cannot expect to get paid immediately because there is a need to calculate the overtime and everything. Otherwise, they have just rushed to complain,” said the administrator.





