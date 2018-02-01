Celebrated gospel rapper, Gwamba has started the year 2018 on a high note with a plan to release an Extended Program (EP) titled In Advance this month (February).

Gwamba said on Thursday that the EP has seven tracks of which he believes will entertain his fans.

“The EP is titled in Advance which is set to come out on February 19, 2018. It is a seven track Extended Play produced by BFB and Dj Sley and features Hyphen, Kell Kay, Emmanuel, Malinga, BFB, Krazie G and Martse,” said Gwamba born as Duncan Zgambo.

The Blantyre based artist said the track list includes Mbama, a hit he released late last year by public demand against his plans to release it on New Year’s Day.

Other songs are Dalile, Mlangeni, Mapiko, When Was the Last Time, Mama Pray for Me and Samandisiya Ndekha.

The multi-award winning artist then assured his fans of yet another great year, full of music that will strengthen their spiritual life

