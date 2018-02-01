…One more still up for grabs

When TNM broke the news during the draw, Rumphi based fisherman Henry Msowoya said he can’t be excited before receiving the prize. Today his joy is exceeding when TNM fulfilled its promise to handover a grand prize of a brand new Toyota Hilux valued at K19.8 million.

Msowoya 44 emerged the winner of the second brand new Toyota Hilux in Kwatentha promotion after recharging his phone with only K200 worth of airtime at a draw that was conducted in Blantyre on 11th January 2018.

“I’m very excited that to receive this wonderful prize from TNM prize that will significantly change his life. When I received a call from the ceremony informing me that I have won Toyota I wouldn’t believe to an extend that I lied my name to say I’m Kenneth,” said Msowoya

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Mlowe Trading Centre TNM’s Chief Officer – Sales & Marketing Daniel Makata said the company is happy with the distribution of prizes

“Today TNM reaffirms its promises by presenting the prize to Mr Msowoya here in Rumphi, We’re very excited that the promotion is reaching out to all the corners of the country as evidenced today. As you know the first Toyota Hilux went to Blantyre based resident Linda Ngulube,” said Makata.

Makata said TNM is committed to being the partner of growth for its customers while contributing to the development of Malawi’s economy

“Through this promotion, over 1200 customers have benefited from the prizes that we have dished out ranging from smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps. This is proof that we always strive to make progress real for our customers, including Mr. Msowoya who is getting his Toyota Hilux today,” he said.

He encouraged customers to continue recharging more and stand a chance of winning prizes including the last Toyota Hilux in the final draw scheduled to be conducted in mid-February, 2018.

Traditional Authority Mlowe hailed time TNM for re the importance of giving back to its customers through different imitative such as Kwatentha promotion

Launched on November 9, Kwatentha, promotion aims to reward both new and existing customers for switching to TNM and staying on Malawi’s own mobile and ICT network.

To qualify for fortnight and monthly draws customers need to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network

The promotion runs from November 9th 2017 to 9th February 2018.