The African Parks has said it is to import lions from South Africa for the country’s national parks.

Confirming the development, African Parks Country Director Patricio Ndadzela said the country is to have 13 more lions from South Africa this month.

“We are moving the lions on 23 and 24 February to Majete and Liwonde national parks,” said Ndadzela.

He added that the move is to help Malawi restore its population of lions that has been dwindling for the past decades.

Meanwhile director of wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa has commended African parks for the move saying the country is to have more tourists visiting the parks.

Malawi is among countries in the world that have witnessed depletion of wildlife animals due to serious illegal killing of the animals.

African Parks took over the management of

parks to ensure that sanity is restored in the parks.