The body of a 28-year-old mentally ill man was discovered floating on a river in Dedza after he had spent 5 days without being seen.

Mazuzo Sankhanani`s body was recovered in Nakanyanga river on Tuesday after he left his home on 26th January without family`s notice.

According to Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango, Sankhanani`s relatives had tried to look for him after they noticed his absence but the efforts yielded nothing.

“His relatives tried to look for him but to no avail until he was found in the river on Tuesday,” said Kabango.

Upon taken to the hospital for medical proceedings, a postmortem had revealed the death came due to suffocation.

He hailed from Nkhonga village in the Area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.