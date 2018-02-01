Be Forward Wanderers FC have announced they are withdrawing from the CAF champions league.

Malawi24 understands that this is due to what is being described by Nomads officials as worrisome financial constraints.

The TNM Super League champions were slated to head to the Democratic Republic of Congo to face AS Vita.

Initial reports had suggested that the Nomads also had hiccups to register players let alone to gather funds that they would have to spend to take part in the continental showpiece.

They had set up accounts where supporters were making contributions but the funds collected are reported to be lower against the estimated expenditure.

The Nomads were along with Masters Security FC representing Malawi in continental club competitions.

In cases of this nature teams get fined but as it is CAF is yet to make a statement.