Reports reaching Malawi24 indicate that the CAF dream sold by Beforward Wanderers FC is on the verge of not materialising.

According to the reports, the Nomads are trapped in so much trouble that has seen training for the continental showpiece suspended with no day in sight for its resumption while its sponsors are mad at the team and have ordered them to withdraw from the competition.

Posting on his Facebook page sports analyst Andrew Chilapondwa disclosed that he is in possession of reports that are showing that it is all doom and gloom for the Super League champions just days before their continental showpiece which will start with an away game in DR Congo.

“Be Forward Wanderers suspends training sessions till further notice (sic),” wrote Chilapondwa indicating that they are just reports he has on the situation that the team is in.

He added that the sponsors of the team, Japan car traders Be Forward, want the team to pull out of the continental showpiece due to bad press. He further highlighted that the participation of the team in the CAF Champions League is uncertain at this point.

Chilapondwa also hinted that there is a huge mistrust between players of the club and the officials such that on Wednesday, Wanderers players were forced to call TNM officials to ask if they have given the team officials the K15 million that the team won in the Super league.

Meanwhile other media reports have showed that the Congolese side manager was in the country where he spied on Wanderers who certainly have showed signs of being ill-equipped for the tournament.