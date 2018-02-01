As we continue seeing some pastors and prophets living life like they are already in heaven, a South African pastor is in the news after he arrived at his church in grand style.

The pastor identified as Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International arrived at his church in a Rolls Royce which was accompanied by horses and police entourage.

It was also reported that this is not the first time to make such an entrance but it has become his tradition, especially when he returns from a long trip: according to a Twitter user The Instigator (@AmBlujay), who shared the video of Pastor Lukau’s grand entrance into the church with the caption: “No this is not a politician, it’s Pastor Lukau making a church entrance.”

Check some of the photos below