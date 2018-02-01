Police have launched a search for the relatives of a Malawian woman identified as Latifa Dyson who was involved in road accident in Mozambique few days ago.

Dyson is said to have died on the scene of the accident, according to Dan Mughogho of as it happens.

Late Latifa Dyson is believed to be from area 36 in the capital Lilongwe.

“People or relatives who know her are being asked to consult nearest police station and make burial arrangements,” wrote Mughogho on his official facebook page.

