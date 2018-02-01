Ireland-based Malawian rapper Pop Dogg – born Haji Bwanali – says he is looking forward to benefiting from the culture-rich music found in Germany as he prepares to perform in that country on February 27, 2018.

“Germany is a country that has so much to offer as far as music is concerned. The country hosts and celebrates well known Music festivals where musicians from all over the world share the same stage.

“I frequently travel to Germany on personal visits but this will be a business trip as I will be performing in South Germany at Lake Constance of which I am very excited about,” said Pop Dogg in a media statement .

According to the artist who was named Best African Irish Artist of the year last year in Ireland where he is based, the event has been organized by his music label called Malawian Ninjaz Records in conjunction with Woza Africa & Miss D TV.

“In Germany I will perform live on stage with Cello players at this very prestigious event. Some of the songs I will perform include Malawi Moto, Work So Hard and Priceless,” he said.

Although this will be the first time for him to perform in Germany, the artist said it will not be the first time for his name to be heard in Germany.

“In the past, I have done radio interviews on Radio Blau with Chabwera Banda in Germany. One of these interviews was based on my album Enter The Ninja album where we basically discussed my music journey,” he explained.

The show, dubbed ‘Pop Dogg in Germany’ will increase the number of international shows the artist has had in his career after having also previously performed in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

