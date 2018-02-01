



Malawi Stock Exchange-listed hospitality chain, Sunbird Tourism PLC, has disclosed plans to construct a 100-bedroom three-star hotel in Salima.

The development will bring the number of Sunbird hotels in Salima District to two after Sunbird Livingstonia.

Sunbird Board Chairman, Phillip Madinga, has said that the Salima lakeshore is accessible from all parts of the country through tarred roads.

Madinga said, for a long time, there has been high demand for quality hotel facilities, mainly driven by both leisure and business segments, from the source market of Lilongwe as well as the Southern Region.

“As a result, Sunbird PLC has embarked on a project to construct a new three-star hotel in a phased manner to strengthen the company’s competitiveness,” Madinga said.

He said the new hotel will also have a 300-seater conference hall, health club, spa, swimming pool, shops and other guest facilities designed to offer a unique experience to both local and international guests.

Madinga said the first phase of the project would involve construction of 42 bedrooms expected to open in December 2019.

The Sunbird chief also said the hotel chain has a strategic positioning road map for each location that it operates in to maintain or further entrench its market leadership in these locations.

Madinga said Sunbird will also build 100 new rooms at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

“The construction of additional 100 bedrooms at Sunbird Nkopola is in the planning stages and, towards the end of this year, preliminary works will have started on the ground.

“Refurbishment of 51 bedrooms at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge will start in March this year. This will ensure that our business and leisure guests will now be treated to three-star bedroom facilities,” Madinga said.

He added that Sunbird will this year also engage in the refurbishment of all 35 bedrooms at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima, starting this March.





Source link